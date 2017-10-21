2017 Edition of The Cyber Threat Provides New Insights Into Bad Actors

By

The Cyber Threat was written to help executives, especially those without a deep background in cybersecurity, understand the nature of adversaries in cyberspace. Now updated for 2017, the book includes a new section on the technological environment that can help decision-makers get their heads around the new tech enabled world arising around us. The book also captures key lessons from the most important cyber attacks in history, providing insights any modern executive can benefit from knowing.

The book is available in paperback and electronically via Kindle. Thanks to Amazon the Kindle version will be provided free on 21 and 22 Oct 2017. Log into Amazon and click the Kindle link for more details. We are running this promotion to help more people understand things they can do to mitigate cyber threat actors, please share this with anyone you believe should know more about the bad guys (the free version can be read on any device that has the Kindle app, which is pretty much every computer these days).

For more info and to gain access to the free Kindle version see: The Cyber Threat.

What They Are Saying

"The Cyber Threat captures insights into dynamic adversaries that businesses and governments everywhere should be working to defeat. Knowing the threat and one's own defenses are the first steps in winning this battle."

Mike McConnell, Admiral, USN (Ret), Former Director of National Intelligence and Director, NSA

"There are no excuses anymore. Trying to run a business without awareness of the cyber threat is asking to be fired. The Cyber Threat succinctly articulates insights you need to know right now."

Scott McNealy, Co-founder and Former CEO, Sun Microsystems and Chairman Wayin

"When I’m researching my own books, I always turn to Bob Gourley. I make diasasters up. He’s seen them for real. And most important, he knows how to stop them. Read this. It’ll scare you, but also protect you."

Brad Meltzer, #1 bestselling author of The Inner Circle

"The insights Bob provides in The Cyber Threat are an essential first step in developing your cyber defense solution."

Keith Alexander, General, USA (Ret), Former Director, NSA, and Commander, US Cyber Command

"Vaguely uneasy about your cyber security but stumped about what to do? Easy. READ THIS BOOK! "The Cyber Threat" will open your mind to a new domain and how you can make yourself safer in it."

Michael Hayden, General, USAF (Ret), Former Director, NSA and Director, CIA

"Bob Gourley was one of the first intelligence specialists to understand the complex threats and frightening scope, and importance of the cyber threat. His book can give you the edge in what has emerged as one of the most compelling, mind-bending and fast moving issues of our time."

Bill Studeman, Admiral, USN (Ret), Former Director, NSA and Deputy Director, CIA

For more see: TheCyberThreat.com and ThingsCyber.com

