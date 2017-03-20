3 Early Strategies for Defending Your Company Now from Future Cyber Attacks

By

Far too often, companies don’t start to worry about digital security until after they experience an attack. If they’re lucky, the first attack won’t cause too much damage, but an even better situation would be if the people responsible for the attack walked away from the encounter empty-handed. The best way to ensure that ‘s what happens is to start planning for such an event now, before it’s even an issue.

The most effective methods of defense against cyber attacks are preventative. By planning and implementing defense strategies now, companies can improve the odds that their data will be safe in the inevitable event of a cyber attack. We’ve gathered just a few strategies to keep in mind as you draw up your company’s early defense plan.

1. Keep Security Software Installed and All Software Up to Date

Malware and other digital security threats are constantly evolving. In order to keep up, digital security software must also adapt and evolve. To make sure that new threats are covered, digital security providers release new patches as those new threats arise. If your company does not keep its software up to date, even if you have strong security measures installed, those measures won’t be prepared to handle the newest threats.

Make sure that your employees are always using the most current update of all of their tools. This actually goes beyond just software whose sole purpose is digital security. As vulnerabilities are discovered in any type of software that accesses your company’s network, software creators will release new updates to patch those vulnerabilities. Keep your software current to make sure that your company is protected from those potential points of entry.

2. Avoid Using Unsecured Wi-Fi Networks

Make sure that your company’s employees are using secure networks whenever they are handling official company business. While public wi-fi in airports and coffee shops is convenient, it can also be very dangerous. Use of public wi-fi opens your data up to a wide range of vulnerabilities. Many places that offer public wi-fi go months or even years without patching their networks.

If you are in a situation where you absolutely must use a public wi-fi connection, make sure that your connection is encrypted. If you visit a site, check to make sure that the URL starts with “https” instead of “http.” Even then, you should be certain that your entire session remains encrypted. Some sites will encrypt your login, but once you move to a different part of the site, your data is no longer encrypted. Meanwhile, make sure that your organization’s private wifi network at work is secured, with WPA or WPA2 security enabled.

3. Train Your Employees in Digital Security Practices

While malware, hacking, and other types of cyberattacks are one of the leading causes of digital security attacks, they only account for 25 percent of incidents. Almost as high, however, are employee actions and mistakes, at 24 percent. To keep employees on track and avoid costly mistakes, employees need training with comprehensive security strategy clarification.

Not only should employees be aware of your company’s security protocols, they should be aware of the reasoning behind it. Keep your staff appraised of existing cyber threats. When you bring on a new hire, vet them thoroughly and require them to follow security protocols to the letter. Malware usually finds its way into a system when people open infected email attachments or downloads. Make sure that your employees know not to open any attachments they are not expecting and to double-check with the sender that it’s real before opening anything.

Be consistent when you enforce company digital security policies; otherwise, it will only continue to get easier and easier to let things slide.

The saying goes that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. That’s the real key when it comes to keeping your company’s data secure. Look ahead and predict the sorts of attacks that your company might experience, then put safeguards in place to aid against those attacks. Preparing now can work wonders for your business and help it through those attacks relatively unscathed.

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

