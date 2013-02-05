Android 4.2.2 may be out soon, 200M want Windows tablets and more

Here are the top mobile news and stories of the day.
- Android 4.2.2 could roll out this month - Rumors have it the next iteration of Android will be rolling out shortly. Android 4.2.2 is said to have improved Bluetooth connections among others. Via Phandroid, more here.
- Google's Big Potential Problem: The 'Galaxy' Brand is Starting to Beat the 'Android' Brand - This Boy Genius Report article brings up a potential problem that Samsung may have hijacked Google as the key Android brand. I think it's a little silly (because Google doesn't care who makes the phones, just that they are made), but it may be why Google teamed up with LG for the Nexus 4 and a rumored Motorola 'X Phone' is in the works. Via BGR, more here.
- BlackBerry bribes -- ah, rewards -- app developers with a limited edition red Z10 - BlackBerry is really trying to attract quality third party developers to the App World. To this end, they are shipping out a red Z10 with "BlackBerry Developer" engraved on it. These devices will be available if they trade in their current developer devices. Via BetaNews, more here.
- Zynga Q4 Highlights: 72M Users On Mobile, Lots of Midcore, Real-Money Is On Track - Zynga is pushing harder and harder to make mobile work for them. They are still seeing some damage from Draw Something's lack of popularity, but have 72M mobile users. They are making a great deal of money from "midcore" gamers, who typically spend a lot per user. Lastly, Zynga will be unveiling a "real money" gambling capability in the UK and maybe other nations. Via TechCrunch, more here.
- Why I continue to jailbreak - As a diehard "rooter" of Android devices, I often wonder about jailbreaking for iOS. This article goes into great depth to outline why one iOS user is a repeated jailbreaker. It seems the author is finding fewer reasons to jailbreak, but still some need. Via MacWorld, more here.
- Logitech announces Ultrathin keyboard cover for iPad mini, preorder now for $79 - I usually do not post about accessories, but the new keyboard cover for the iPad mini greatly increases its capabilities. This Bluetooth device is said to have up to 3 months of power and a built-in stand. Via 9to5Mac, more here.
- 200 Million Workers Want Windows 8 Tablets, Not iPads - According to Forrester, 200M workers want Microsoft tablets. This may be demand for the Surface Pro, or other devices (but most likely just want to touch screen interact with their regular old Windows Apps). The Microsoft Store is a great addition, I didn't realize how important app stores can be for actual computers. Well manufactured and delivered Windows tablets could add a lot of value to the Microsoft ecosystem (and for BYOD programs), they just have to be released. Via Read Write Web, more here.
Ryan Kamauff
Ryan Kamauff is a senior analyst with Crucial Point LLC. He produces technology focused content for CTOvision.com and reports on analytical megatrends at the new analysis focused Analyst One.
Latest posts by Ryan Kamauff (see all)
- Hackers go phishing with Obamacare, NSA goes on the record about Tor attacks and more - October 7, 2013
- Powerbag: one accessory we all need - October 2, 2013
- Did Amazon knock one out of the park with the Kindle Fire HDX? - October 1, 2013
Comments
This website has very good content thanks for the article………….php jobs in hyderabad
I found lots of interesting information here.Great work. i like this blog