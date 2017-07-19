Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in Capital Markets 6-7 Dec 2017

Taking place in New York, Newsweek’s second edition of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in Capital Markets promises two days of exploration into cutting edge tools and processes being used in today’s data driven financial world.

Following on from a successful event in March, where participants were provided with a clear view of what these new tools are, and how they can capture value in the financial realm, this forthcoming event in New York will likewise bring together the best minds in quantitative finance and data science to discuss how advanced computing, when applied to vast and varied datasets, can help predict the price of financial instruments.

Bringing together over 400 industry professionals and 40 plus speakers, here’s a sample of some of the individuals you will hear from in early December:

  • Afsheen Afshar – Chief Data Science Officer – JPMorgan Chase & Co
  • Asita Anche – Former Managing Director – Goldman Sachs
  • David Bailey – Professor of Mathematics – Berkeley Labs
  • Sylvain Champonnois – Director, Scientific Active Equity – BlackRock
  • Tammer Kamel – CEO and Founder – Quandl
  • Peter Hafez – Chief Data Scientist – RavenPack
  • Vasant Dhar – Professor, Chief Editor and Founder – NYU, Big Data, SCT Capital Management
  • Gordon Ritter – Senior Portfolio Manager – GSA Capital
  • And many more…

