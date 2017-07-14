Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit 26-26 Sep 2017

By

On September 26-27, 2017, senior leaders within the U.S. Military Services, DoD, Industry and Academia will convene in Alexandria, VA, for two days of off the record, non attribution briefings and senior level discussions at Defense Strategies Institute’s “Town Hall” Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit.

The dialogue will focus on achieving and applying levels of machine-learning and varying autonomous capabilities to DoD systems at-rest and in-motion across all physical and non physical domains according to mission priorities.

Several speakers include:

Mr. Dyke Weatherington, (Performing the duties of) ASD, Acquisition (OSD AT&L)

Mr. Frank Kelley, DASN, UxS (ASN (RDA))

Dr. Greg Zacharias, Chief Scientist, USAF

Mr. Kenneth S. Callicutt, SES, J8 Director, Capability and Resource Integration, USSTRATCOM

Col Jason M. Brown, USAF, Commander, 480th ISR Wing

BG David P. Komar, USA, Director, Capabilities Developments Directorate, ARCIC (TRADOC)

Dr. Robert Sadowski, SES, Army Chief Roboticist, TARDEC

Dr. Lawrence Schuette, SES, Director of Research, ONR; Chair, Autonomy COI for DoD

Dr. Brian Sadler, Senior Research Scientist (ST) for Intelligent Systems, ARL

Sign up at: http://autonomy.dsigroup.org

