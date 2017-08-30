Best Practices for Federal DNS Security

Domain Name Systems are the core of every Federal network. Malicious actors depend on DNS to maneuver within systems and steal critical information – a whopping 91.3% of cyberattacks use DNS. With advanced persistent threats a growing trend, DNS security is a fundamental mission of every Federal IT security professional.
BlueCat is providing a webinar on 21 Sep 2017 that will dive deep into this topic. For more info and to register see: BlueCat Webinar
In this webinar, you'll learn:
- The importance of DNS infrastructure to Federal network security
- The operational practices which Federal IT managers can use to deploy DNS in a way that enhances security
- How BlueCat DNS Edge can leverage DNS data at an enterprise level to increase security throughout Federal networks
Speakers:
Computer Scientist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) & co-author of the NIST Secure Deployment Guide for DNS
Scott Penney
Director of Cyber Security Solutions, BlueCat
Marty Meehan
