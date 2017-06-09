Big Data in Healthcare Will be the Norm by 2021

By

As the benefits of big data become more pronounced, this technology is finding a place in an increasing number of industries, not the least of which is the healthcare sector. In fact, some researchers anticipate that big data could become a staple in the way healthcare is administered by as soon as 2121. Let’s take a look at the kinds of solutions big data could bring to healthcare and what that could mean for patients and practitioners alike.

Data Collection

One of the hallmarks of the information age, implicit in the name of the era, is the sheer mass of data that is collected. Practically any interaction with a digital device, whether it’s a retail transaction or a GPS search on a smartphone, carries the potential of winding up as a spreadsheet entry. This concept of data collection holds true in healthcare as well. The advent of wearable fitness tracker such as those made by Fitbit and Jawbone has made tracking indicators such the number of steps a user takes or their heart rate simple. Other kinds of medical devices have been developed to track symptoms, vital signs or other health related patterns of patients, whether they are being cared for at the hospital or at home. Applications that track whether a patient has taken their medication have even been developed. These applications allow doctors and nurses the benefit of data without the drawback of inaccurate reports from patients. The point is, there are now numerous reliable channels through which health data can be collected. This puts plenty of information at the disposal of medical practitioners.

EMR

As is the case in any industry transitioning into a big data model, data management has become front of mind for many health facilities looking to make this change. Despite the challenges that are often associated with data management, several applications of big data in healthcare are already making a difference for doctors and the patients who they treat. One such application is an electronic medical records system known as HealthConnect. Created by national hospital chain Kaiser Permanente, HealthConnect unifies access to patient records across its hundreds of facilities and tens of millions of patients. This has created an unprecedented level of efficiency in medical records and an estimated savings of 1 billion dollars.

Predictive Analytics

Implementing this kind of infrastructure not only makes the process of administering health care more cohesive, it lays the groundwork for further data solutions that are expected to significantly enhance quality of care. It is expected that a unified system of medical records, paired with the right predictive analytics technology, will ultimately provide doctors with the most concise, relevant and comprehensive insights about the condition of any given patient. As it stands, while doctors may have access to a patient’s full medical history, they may not have the luxury of time to sift through what may be a lengthy file in order to infallibly identify any meaningful patterns. The benefit of applying big data and predictive analytics to this scenario is that it would assign the task of analysis to a computer program. This program would be able to now only take a comprehensive look at the patient’s history, it could also potentially draw on a massive database of patients to identify common patterns between the medical history of the patient in question and other patients within the database. Armed with this level of analysis and a growing mountain of patient data at their disposal, practitioners will be prepared to make more accurate diagnoses and prescribe more effective treatment regimens than ever.

While patient data analysis seems to be the main benefit of incorporating data in the health sector, as in other industries, the possibilities are endless. Perhaps a data driven program could coordinate reminders and updates for nurses or other practitioners starting new shifts, informing them of patient symptoms, medical histories and medication schedules. Such a function could even be useful in the long term for helping health practitioners to maintain certain credentials such as ACLS recertification.

