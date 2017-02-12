Bob Flores and Bob Gourley of Cognitio at 2017 RSA Conference

By

The 2017 RSA conference will be held February 13 - 17, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

This is the largest gathering of security professionals and vendors in the security ecosystem. Over 30,000 attendees are expected.

As providers of strategic advisory services to government and industry, Cognitio's Bob Flores and Bob Gourley will be at the event seeking the latest information on approaches that work against dynamic threats. We have loaded our schedule with evaluations, demonstrations and meetings with the aim of continuously improving what we bring to our clients.

Flores will be at Cloud Security Alliance booth (#2419, Moscone South Hall Expo) on Wednesday Feb 15th at 12 noon. This is a great chance to interact with this pioneer in enterprise cyber security. Bob is the co-chair of the CSA's Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) working group and will be sharing insights into how this approach is making dramatic improvements in enterprise security (the approach optimizes security spend at the same time).

We will also report back on technologies and concepts we find of interest here at CTOvision. There are many new insightful sources of threat intelligence and announcements around cyber threat actors we will also be diving into and as appropriate will report on those via our daily Threat Brief.

To stay up with our latest reporting on these topics ensure you have selected the appropriate newsletters from our subscription site.

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

