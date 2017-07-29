Bringing the Best Data Computing to Mobile

By

With each passing year, leading smartphone manufacturers unveil a wave of new mobile devices. Each new generation of smartphones is more powerful and capable than its predecessors. We are at the level of technological advancement where anyone with a smart device — smartphone or tablet — has enough computing power to complete most of their at-work or at-home tasks without using anything else– just a smartphone. This wasn't possible five or six years ago. At the time, smartphones weren't quite powerful enough to meet all our computing needs.

Mobile Penetration and Big Data

However, today, thanks to larger screens on mobile devices, vastly improved networking speeds, longer battery life, and increased processing power, the shift away from desktop computers is picking up the pace. As smartphone penetration continues to grow, the global PC industry — which has been on a downward trend for the last few years — shrinks further.

The growth of the mobile industry coincides with the popularity of the concept of big data, which brings us to the concept of data computing. Data computing, as the name suggests, has everything to do with lots of data, or what is referred to as big data. This data revolution has changed the world we live in. The quantity of information in the world is soaring, everywhere we look, and the simple act of just storing this data is by itself a challenge. Humans create a lot of data, and machines generate ten times more.

There are no signs that data generation will stop anytime soon. Since our efforts to tame big data aren't completely working. The most we can do is try to get the best out of big data with the technology we have. Data has joined labor and capital as a necessary economic input. It's the newest raw material for business which is why we need to use every technology at our disposal to take advantage of it.

Using Smartphones in Data Computing

Big data is useless to a business if it can't be used to provide useful information for our businesses. Data computing involves analyzing the large sets of data to identify patterns and extract actionable information. Today, you don't need supercomputers to analyze and make sense of big data. We now have technologies such as Apache Kafka, an open source application, an open source application used to manage real-time streams of data from sensors, applications, and websites. This system was initially developed at LinkedIn in order to organize these data sets.

With the increase in smartphone penetration in the world, mobile seems like the next big data frontier. These applications are set to make the process of data computing on mobile devices easier. There is a variety of such applications specifically designed for smartphones. With such an application, we can exploit the computing capabilities of these powerful devices to make sense of big data in business. These applications ingest the data and make it available to enterprise users even before analytics.

Challenges Facing Mobile-Driven Data Computing

The use of mobile devices in data computing comes with its own set of challenges. For instance, there is the issue of talent. Various situations pose significant challenges that may require domain specific know-how. There are many off-the-shelf tools to assist in coping with the massive amount of data, but these may not be of any help if there is a shortage of expertise. Analytics pose the biggest challenge to businesses trying to use big data to improve services.

It's not possible to overstate the potential impact of big data in the modern world. Big data has the potential to drive radical changes in marketing, innovation, and research. The use of smartphones in data computing gives business owners the ability to make data-driven decisions in real time, for the benefit of the enterprise.

