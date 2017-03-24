Chances to Speak at O’Reilly Media’s Upcoming Conferences

By

O'Reilly Media is looking for speakers to share lessons learned at several of their upcoming conferences. Presentations could be a success story, cautionary tale, hard-won lesson, or perhaps even a worthy failure.

Here are some of the upcoming events to consider speaking at:

O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Francisco

The O’Reilly AI Conference is coming to San Francisco September 17-20, 2017 to explore the most essential and intriguing topics in intelligence engineering and applied AI. We’re looking for compelling case studies, technical sessions, tear-downs of both successful and failed AI projects, technical and organizational best practices, and more. Apply to speak by March 28.

http://www.oreilly.com/pub/ cpc/66169

Strata Data Conference in New York 2017

Strata Data Conference returns to New York September 25-28, 2017. They're looking for speakers to share compelling data case studies, proven best practices, effective new analytic approaches, and exceptional skills with a talented and technical audience.

Strata Data Conference is the leading event for data scientists, analysts, and executives to get up to speed on emerging techniques and technologies. Hear case studies, develop new skills, and share emerging best practices around cutting-edge science and new business fundamentals. The deadline for submissions is April 4, 2017.

http://www.oreilly.com/pub/ cpc/66162

Velocity New York 2017

As we shift to focusing on distributed systems, we’re moving away from web performance talks as part of the Velocity program. We invite proposals from system engineers, architects, developers, system administrators, operations managers, site reliability engineers, and more—people on the front lines with stories of great success and worthy failures, especially if they provide clear ideas for what to do next. Deadline to apply is April 18.

http://www.oreilly.com/pub/ cpc/66167

Software Architecture in London, UK

We want to hear about real world experience, including the benefits and pitfalls, of architectural decisions. How do frameworks and other architectural underpinnings perform under the crucible of real-world challenges?

Proposals will be considered for both 50 and 90 minute presentations as well as 3-hour tutorials. Fifty-minute sessions will be interspersed throughout the conference to introduce new concepts, a best practice, a view into the future while 90-minute sessions will dive deeper giving you information, techniques, and workflows you can bring back to work and begin using immediately. And, finally, we are looking for intense 3-hour tutorials that involve hands-on examples, working with other attendees, and frameworks and processes to implement for significant change in your current architecture. Apply to speak by May 2.

http://www.oreilly.com/pub/ cpc/66164

Velocity London 2017

As we shift our focus to designing and operating distributed systems, we're moving away from frontend web performance talks as part of the Velocity program. We invite proposals from system engineers, architects, developers, system administrators, operations managers, site reliability engineers, and more -- people on the front lines with stories of great success and worthy failures, especially if they provide clear ideas for what to do next. Deadline to apply is 2 May.

http://www.oreilly.com/pub/ cpc/66161

Security New York 2017

We invite proposals from practitioners who want to have real conversations about security: security analysts, engineers, and administrators, developers, testers, results-focused QA researchers of all kinds, chief security officers, leaders in risk and audit, and security data scientists. If you’re on the front lines of defense with stories of great success and worthy failure, especially if they provide clear ideas for what to do next, let us hear from you. Deadline to apply is May 18.

http://www.oreilly.com/pub/ cpc/66168

