Connected Vehicles and Cybersecurity: An SAE produced webinar

If you build things that carry people please join us at this 17 Nov 2017 webinar on Connected Vehicles and Cybersecurity

From the invite:

Join SAE International and our panel of esteemed industry leaders representing wireless technology, government, law, and automotive cybersecurity for an informative discussion on the events and technologies that have brought the mobility industry to this crucial point in its evolution.

Topics of this 60-minute Webinar will include:

• Strategies for driving organizational awareness

• The recent BlueBorne vulnerability

• The imminent arrival of 5G technology

• Government's regulatory response

• Industry collaboration and standardization

An audience Q&A will follow the technical presentations.

Speakers:

Bob Gourley, Co-Founder and Partner, Cognitio

A pioneer in cyber threat intelligence, Bob Gourley led analytical efforts that identified the first widespread nation state cyber espionage attack against the U.S. government and key corporations. Bob was the first Director of Intelligence (J2) at DoD’s cyber defense organization JTF-CND, where he established and led cutting-edge cyber threat intelligence programs. He was later the CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Bob was named one of the top 25 most influential CTOs in the globe by Infoworld and was named by Washingtonian as one of DC’s “Tech Titans.” Bob’s most recent book, The Cyber Threat, provides business executives with actionable insights into the threat landscape.

Assaf Harel, CTO and Co-Founder, Karamba Security

Assaf Harel has broad experience with embedded, networking, security, and mobile technologies. He was the Senior Research and Development Manager at Check Point Software Technologies, overseeing the development of several innovative, emerging endpoint security products and technologies. Previously, he held software development positions at Metalink and Dune Networks. Assaf served in the elite intelligence unit of the Israeli Defense Forces. He received a B.Sc. and M.Sc. Cum Laude in Computer Science from the Technion and an MBA Cum Laude from Haifa University.

Michael G. Morgan, Partner, McDermott Will & Emery

Michael G. Morgan is one of the nation’s leading lawyers in cyber incident response and a Certified Information Privacy Professional by the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Mike has guided clients through some of the largest and most complex data breaches, including state-sponsored attacks, breaches involving more than 50 million records, and incidents affecting persons in more than 100 countries around the world. He counsels clients on enterprise-wide programs for compliance with U.S. and international regulations relating to cybersecurity and data privacy.

Patti Kreh, Specialist, New Program Development, SAE International

Patti Kreh is responsible for identifying, developing, planning, and implementing SAE International programs, collaborating with industry leaders and committees to provide program solutions for the automotive, aerospace, and commercial vehicle sectors. She is currently leading cybersecurity development and information sharing programs supporting the automotive, commercial vehicle, and aviation sectors. Patti has over 19 years of experience with SAE International. She has led teams comprised of the society’s member leaders and staff in the development of programs and events addressing multiple technical and industrial domains. She has established, facilitated, and supported numerous member committees in support of SAE’s mission, including strategic support in the development of SAE’s strategic roadmap.

For more and to register see: 17 Nov 2017 webinar on Connected Vehicles and Cybersecurity

