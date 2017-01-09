CTO as a Service: Leverage proven enterprise technologists to further your business objectives

By

Cognitio was established by a high powered group of enterprise technologists from industry and government. We provide C-level consulting services and strategic support for companies of all sizes. We have a particular expertise in service to firms seeking to leverage emerging technologies to the benefit of end customers.

Our CTO as a Service offering puts a seasoned executive on your team. This leader comes with an understanding of how technology really works. We are masters in the business impact of Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Robotics, Internet of Things and Cybersecurity.

Enterprise CTOs must also help ensure organizations remain compliant with industry best practices and government regulations and are also critical in ensuring the needs of your clients are met and their privacy/security expectations are honored.

Past performance includes services to firms you almost certainly know. Contact us for a list of past performance in your sector.

Interested in more information? See Cognitio CTO as a Service or reply to any of our newsletters.

