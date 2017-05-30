CTOvision Assessment On The Megatrend of Artificial Intelligence

By

There are seven key megatrends driving the future of enterprise IT. You can remember them all with the mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

In this post we dive deeper into Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the discipline of thinking machines. The term Machine Learning (ML) is frequently used in AI discussions. Machine Learning is a subset of AI that focused on giving computers the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed.

The field is growing dramatically with the proliferation of high powered computers into homes and businesses and especially with the growing power of smartphones and other mobile devices. Artificial intelligence software is assisting people in most every discipline. The many functions of AI are considered by many to be threatening jobs across multiple industries, but others consider it a great producer of jobs since it will help create entirely new industries and free more humans to innovate and create. This impact on jobs is best considered in conjunction with the megatrend of Robotics, since together those two trends are going to impact some of the largest sectors of jobs in the U.S. (consider, for example, the impact on retail and shipping).

You can see our reference to Truly Useful AI You Can Use Right Today. Follow this link to track the highest ranked, enterprise ready Artificial Intelligence Companies.

A snapshot of the trend right now indicates:

With business models returning profit now, all indications are AI will continue to improve.

AI and Machine Learning and Cognitive Computing are being coupled with incredibly low cost cloud computing.

AI, especially Machine Learning, is playing a huge role in modernizing the cybersecurity industry (see for example, Apache Spot).

Creators use a “generate and test” approach to creating functionality, with no accepted protocol for security or testing in AI. This is a huge negative.

AI can be easier to deceive than current computer software (see Generative Adversary Networks: A very exciting development in Artificial Intelligence).

Open questions decision-makers should track include:

Will job displacement caused by AI be a crisis? Will government put regulations on companies because of this?

Will companies use AI in ways their customers regard as ethical?

Will there ever be a widely-accepted security framework for AI?

Can behavioral analytics enhance security?

How can machine learning improve cybersecurity?

For deeper considerations of the impact of Artificial Intelligence on enterprise IT it is important to track all seven MegaTrends and consider them together. Dive deeper into all the trends and examine their impact on your organization via a CTOvision Pro membership, available for enterprises and individuals.

You can launch your examination of the MegaTrends through the categories menu at CTOvision, or directly via these links: Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

