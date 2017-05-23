CTOvision Assessment on The Megatrend of Cloud Computing

By

There are seven key MegaTrends driving the future of enterprise IT. You can remember them all with the mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

In this post we dive deeper into the first of these trends, Cloud Computing.

We succinctly describe Cloud Computing as the scalable delivery of computational resources. Models of cloud compute include public clouds, private clouds and blends in between. Architectures are in place now that leverage tiers of clouds that can exist in multiple sizes and locations, including homes, businesses and datacenters.

A snapshot of the trend right now indicates:

Although it can cost additional resources to embark on a cloud transition effort, in most cases after initial outlays there are significant cost savings. Commercial Cloud Computing providers are know widely known for their revising costs down and we see that trend continuing.

A new consensus is forming regarding security and cloud capabilities. Well engineered clouds can be far more secure than the typical Internet connected enterprise. A favored technique for enhancing enterprise security in a way that supports cloud computing models is a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP).

Agility of the Cloud Computing model is helping innovators innovate and developers develop, and in many cases this is the greatest benefit of the approach. Agility in service to mission and business needs is far more important than cost savings.

New forms of Cloud Computing include ultra-small data centers which can function as internal clouds. Versatile small form-factor data centers can be bought in containers and put anywhere.

Cloud plus IoT = Fog Computing, an architecture of multiple collaborative end compute devices

Open questions decision-makers should track include:

Will the big cloud providers be monopolies?

Will the future Internet be “walled gardens?

How will nations settle data retention disputes?

How do we move compute across tiers?

How do we transition from legacy compute to new cloud models?

