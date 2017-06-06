CTOvision Assessment On The Megatrend of Mobility

By

There are seven key megatrends driving the future of enterprise IT. You can remember them all with the mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

In this post we dive deeper into the trend of Mobility.

This is the greatest leap in humanity's ability to stay connected since the advent of spoken word. The only thing that would be better than this always on continuously connected super computer in our pocket would be ESP. This trend is causing irreversible change to all cultures.

A snapshot of the trend right now indicates:

The trend is providing all humanity with a mobile, connected supercomputer

With 100's of sensors and millions of applications which can fuel and support use cases we have yet to begin to imagine

User location and its history becomes the ultimate biometric

Enterprises must serve mobile users and mobile employees, and watch for mobile threats

Open questions decision-makers should track include:

Will the eyes and ears be the most used senses for mobile devices?

How will dictatorships react?

What is the impact on privacy?

What use cases will dominate?

How will enterprises shift?

Books we appreciated for context around Mobility include:

