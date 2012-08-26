CTOvision Mobile Application for iPhone, iPad and Android

An upgrade for The CTOvision Mobile Application is available for iPhone, iPad and Android users.

Please download your app today by visiting your favorite iOS or Android app store. This upgrade addresses stability issues in the old app plus brings in new data sources.

Here is a bit more on the app and pointers to download sites:

The application focuses on content we create for technologists, so you will find our blog content and tech write-ups featured prominently in the app. It also contains a curated list of coming events we believe are of high interest plus curated lists of the videos we want to bring to your attention on topics like Big Data, Cloud Computing, Computer Security, Robotics and Tech Humor. If you are on the go and want to get directly into the topics in Twitter of interest to enterprise technologists you can use this application’s curated twitter stream of CTOvision tweets for a rapid gist of what is going on. Then share what you discover with who you want to know, directly from the application or via other applications on your device.

Here are the download sites for the CTOvision Mobile App:

We appreciate you downloading this application. We would also appreciate it if you review the app in the app store.

Please give the app a try and let us know what you think.