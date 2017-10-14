Cyber Sat Summit: 7-8 Nov in Tysons Corner

The Cyber Sat Security in Aerospace Summit of 7 and 8 November is focused on the ever-evolving threat of cyber attacks in the satellite and aerospace industries.

CyberSat 2017 is the first event of its kind, dedicated to assessing the ever-evolving threat of cyber attacks in the satellite and aerospace landscape. At this two-day event, attendees will hear strategic insights from leading cybersecurity experts and satellite industry executives about best practices for achieving end-to-end protection within the entire satellite ecosystem. Representatives from key industry verticals such as maritime, broadcast, government, oil & gas, and more will discuss what cybersecurity truly means to them.

Additional topics will include the regulatory issues of providing a cybersecurity framework in space, financial questions involving where to invest to maximize protection, and alternative viewpoints from outside industries who can provide real world perspectives of the intricacies of cybersecurity.

The two day event addresses many interrelated topics associated with cybersecurity and assured delivery of services in and through space. I'm moderating a panel on the cyber threat that will include three of the most highly regarded experts in our community: Lisa Donnan of Option3Ventures, Greg Touhill, former federal CISO and current head of Cyxtera federal group, Randy Sabett, a seasoned cybersecurity and legal professional and head of Cooley's cyber practice, and James Turgal, executive assistant director of the FBI.

For more see: Cybersatsummit.com

