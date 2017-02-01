DataRobot Announces Expansion Into Federal Market With Erin Hawley as VP Public Sector

"Erin's roots and expertise within the public sector are undeniable. She realizes that no one has more data than the federal government, and it is imperative that we quickly generate actionable insights from this data for the good of the world. Unfortunately, our government is not immune to the worldwide shortage of data scientists. Thankfully DataRobot enables non-data scientists to use the most advanced AI and ML techniques," said DataRobot CEO, Jeremy Achin. "We are pleased that Erin is working with us, and are excited to see her lead our entry into the public sector."

Erin has over 25 years of success in multiple disciplines within the public sector, including software, big data, predictive analytics, and data management. Prior to joining DataRobot, Erin helped build the federal practice for Cloudera by expanding their position as the leader in open source Apache Hadoop. Erin was widely recognized as a leading performer, and she was largely responsible for Cloudera's growth across the public sector. Most notably, Erin expanded their relationship throughout the intelligence community, and she initiated the government affairs practice on Capitol Hill.

"I am honored to join DataRobot and to introduce our platform to the public sector at a time when national interest in predictive analytics is so high. DataRobot is transforming the commercial industry in ways that the government needs as well, specifically in terms of creating results quickly," said Erin Hawley. "I believe that machine learning and predictive analytics can have a profound impact across the broader spectrum - whether it's cybersecurity with vulnerable networks, insider threat or preventing lone wolf attacks on American citizens. Our products are flexible and meet the needs of a constantly changing ecosystem of digital and data-associated threats. I look forward to ensuring that we deliver the very best to solve these mission critical needs while leading the team at DataRobot."

About DataRobot

DataRobot offers an enterprise machine learning platform that empowers users of all skill levels to make better predictions faster. Incorporating a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform automates, trains and evaluates predictive models in parallel, delivering more accurate predictions at scale. DataRobot provides the fastest path to data science success for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com.