Eric Schmidt Provides Insights Into The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at RSAC2017

By

There are many great ways to learn about Artificial Intelligence. An important one is to listen to those strategic thinkers who are helping drive real advancements into applications.

As a long term student of AI, I have other videos I will recommend to you to better learn the history of AI and its many AI winters and bursts of advancements. But this video of Eric Schmidt is great for other reasons. It gives insights into Google's belief that at scale, AI algorithms can generate incredible results, especially around unplanned learning.

Eric hits many other topics, including robotics, cybersecurity, nation on nation cyber war and AI safety issues (meaning threats from AI, in particular, AI self-modification that cannot be verified as desired by humans (will one day a Roomba decide to kill the family dog because the dog makes messes?)).

You can get first-hand insights on these and many other topics in this succinct video:

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

