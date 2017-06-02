Global Connected Aircraft Summit: Airlines, operators, integrators, and technology providers

June 2, 2017 By

The Global Connected Aircraft Summit (7-9 June 2017) provides airlines, operators, integrators, and technology vendors with a venue for advancing the state of  the entire aviation community. This fourth annual event connects business, technology, and industry perspectives and goes beyond just in-flight entertainment, to include operations, communications and technologies that impacts the aircraft and the traveling public.

Every year the summit brings a smart focus to cybersecurity topics, making direct contributions to the community and helping reduce cyber risk to all. For the last three years I have played a role in providing foundational threat briefs and helping with the dialog around mitigating those threats. This year the focus on cybersecurity includes great engineers from the aviation community and champions/leaders from DHS efforts in enhancing aviation cyber security.

For more on the event see: Global Connected Aircraft Summit

For everyone concerned with cybersecurity in any aspect of the aviation community, be sure to sign up for our daily Threat Brief. 

I hope to see you there!

Connect Here

Bob Gourley

Partner at Cognitio Corp
Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com andThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley
Connect Here

Latest posts by Bob Gourley (see all)

Filed Under: CTO, Cyber Security, Events, News
About Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com and ThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley

Leave a Reply