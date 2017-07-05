GreenTec: Persistent Data Protection With Storage Level Security

With this post we are initiating coverage of Virginia based GreenTec-USA.

GreenTec-USA is a pioneer in data center modularization and optimization for servers, storage, video and secure document storage. The premise behind their cyber security solutions is one that leaders in the cyber business know well – breaches are not a question of if, but when. To address this, GreenTec has developed a family of storage solutions, the WORMdisk and the CYBERdisk, focused on reestablishing confidence in your data through “continuous cyber defense.” The goal of the GreenTec solutions is to ensure that your systems and data can survive even the most advanced, destructive cyber threats whether they be external or internal.

Cognitio, through our internally funded CognitioLabs, recently completed an evaluation of GreenTec’s technologies, focused on the WORMdisk solution (this stands for Write Once Read Many). WORMdisks protect data by allowing partitions to be permanently (FINALIZE) or temporarily (TLOCK) protected from unauthorized data alteration. This is accomplished through a combination of custom software/firmware at the operating system and disk levels. GreenTec uses industry standard hard disks and solid state disks, but it implements custom firmware to enforce data protection all the way at the disk level, providing a last line of defense against destructive threats.

Initially developed for the U.S. Department of Justice to support evidence collection and chain of custody matters, the WORMdisks support a wide range of operating systems including Linux and OSX. In our testing though, we found the WORMdisk to be more at home in a Windows environment, where it can be used to protect local data or as the base storage for SMB (Server Message Block) services. The Windows-based management interface provided by GreenTec offers an intuitive means for implementing and managing one or many WORMdisks. Still, in our testing we found that the programmatic access (command line/scripting) capabilities of these drives opened the door for even more advanced and compelling implementation scenarios.

GreenTec has extended the functionality of the WORMdisk to create its CYBERdisk, a storage solution focused on stopping many cyber-attacks in their tracks. While the underlying technology behind the WORMdisk and CYBERdisks is similar the overall protection capabilities are different, with WORMdisks focusing on protecting your data and CYBERdisks focusing on protecting your systems (boot disk, MBR, etc.). These solutions come in a wide range of deployment options from the internal or USB connected drives we tested to enterprise ready SAN/NAS platforms and can even be delivered via private cloud.

Together these solutions provide easy to use protection for data and systems that persists with the disks regardless of where it goes or what system it is attached to. For more information on the GreenTec solutions visit https://greentec-usa.com/

