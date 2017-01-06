Help Shape how AI is Used To Transform Your Enterprise at AI Evolution

All of us have been closing watching Artificial Intelligence. For decades it has been a concept with huge potential. For the last few years we have watched it deliver incremental capabilities to a wide range of technologies in the consumer and enterprise space. Now it is clearly set to deliver transformative capabilities that can change the way we work. It is a new and immensely powerful technology that has the potential to radically redefine the enterprise.

Join peers and innovators from around the AI world at the 18 May AIEvolution event to track the latest and shape how AI can transform your enterprise.