Improving Distributed Analytics and Private Cloud Through Enhanced Networking

Every agency buys computational capacity to enable its mission objectives. Servers provide these agencies with the computational horsepower needed to tackle todays complicated national security and intelligence problem sets. Unfortunately, the commoditization of the server market has led to decision makers focusing solely on components (such as CPU’s, memory, and disks) when developing the specifications for new server procurements. Other system components are viewed as being commoditized or standardized to the point that they lack performance or feature differentiation. This is particularly true with regard to network adapters, where little attention is paid beyond the advertised bandwidth (1/10/25/50/40/100 Gbps) and connection medium (Fiber, Copper, etc.).

In contrast, the parallel (multi-core) and distributed (multi-server/multi-location) nature of today’s applications and datacenters puts tremendous importance on a server’s networking components. Whether servers are used to implement a private cloud infrastructure or deliver bespoke mission capabilities, maximizing performance and scalability while minimizing latency is key. Data must be rapidly, securely, and seamlessly moved in and out of servers for efficient processing and analysis to deliver rapid results to end-users. Likewise, systems must minimize the latency that they introduce into communications channels to avoid impacting mission performance and application usability.

Please download the white paper below on how, when buying servers, Solarflare network adapters can immediately enhance the performance of mission systems and applications. Moreover, this paper highlights the unique functionality enabled by Solarflare adapters when combined with configurable software to accelerate, monitor, and secure mission systems.

