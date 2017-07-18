INSA and AFCEA Fourth Annual Intel Summit 7-8 Sep: Registration now open!

By

Editor’s note: We are proud to spread the word of this fantastic event coordinated by friends and associates at AFCEA and INSA. – bg

Innovation is essential to the Intelligence Community’s strategic advantage, a key theme of the Summit on September 6-7 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. AFCEA International and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance are pleased to host speakers from across the country to share their perspectives on how innovation can be fostered and implemented within the IC to strengthen national security.

This year’s lineup features speakers from industry, government, and the public-private R&D sectors:

Bridging the Innovation-Intelligence Gap

Jeff Herbst, Vice President of Business Development, NVIDIA

Scott Petry, CEO, Authentic8

Ann Winblad, Founding Partner, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners

Steve Bowsher, Managing General Partner, In-Q-Tel (moderator)

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Implications for Intelligence

Gunnar Carlsson, Ph.D., Co-founder, Ayasdi

Lisa Porter, Ph.D., Director, In-Q-Tel Lab 41

Brian Sadler, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist for Intelligence Systems, U.S. Army

Kristen Summers, Ph.D., Technical Delivery Lead, IBM Watson Public Sector Global Delivery

Jason Matheny, Ph.D., Director, IARPA (moderator)

The Role of Intelligence in the Future Threat Environment

Joseph Gartin, Dean, Kent School for Intelligence Analysis

Kathleen Hicks, Senior Vice President; Henry A. Kissinger Chair; Director, International Security

Program, Center for Strategic & International Studies

Chris Hurst, COO/Co-founder, Stabilitas

Shailesh Prakash, CIO, The Washington Post

Patrick Tucker, Technology Editor, Defense One (moderator)

