INSA and AFCEA Fourth Annual Intel Summit 7-8 Sep: Registration now open!

Innovation is essential to the Intelligence Community’s strategic advantage, a key theme of the Summit on September 6-7 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. AFCEA International and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance are pleased to host speakers from across the country to share their perspectives on how innovation can be fostered and implemented within the IC to strengthen national security.
This year’s lineup features speakers from industry, government, and the public-private R&D sectors:
Bridging the Innovation-Intelligence Gap
- Jeff Herbst, Vice President of Business Development, NVIDIA
- Scott Petry, CEO, Authentic8
- Ann Winblad, Founding Partner, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners
- Steve Bowsher, Managing General Partner, In-Q-Tel (moderator)
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Implications for Intelligence
- Gunnar Carlsson, Ph.D., Co-founder, Ayasdi
- Lisa Porter, Ph.D., Director, In-Q-Tel Lab 41
- Brian Sadler, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist for Intelligence Systems, U.S. Army
- Kristen Summers, Ph.D., Technical Delivery Lead, IBM Watson Public Sector Global Delivery
- Jason Matheny, Ph.D., Director, IARPA (moderator)
The Role of Intelligence in the Future Threat Environment
- Joseph Gartin, Dean, Kent School for Intelligence Analysis
- Kathleen Hicks, Senior Vice President; Henry A. Kissinger Chair; Director, International Security
- Program, Center for Strategic & International Studies
- Chris Hurst, COO/Co-founder, Stabilitas
- Shailesh Prakash, CIO, The Washington Post
- Patrick Tucker, Technology Editor, Defense One (moderator)
