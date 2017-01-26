How to Introduce and Incorporate a New Software Solution Into an Existing Company

By

Human beings are creatures of habit, and this becomes particularly clear in the workplace. Often, people will discuss their “routines,” the patterns they follow to achieve maximum efficiency. They become used to these patterns and even to rely on them.

Unfortunately, this also means that people are often resistant to change. If you try to force them to alter their routines, they will push back. Introducing new tools can meet the same sort of resistance. New software comes with a learning curve, and employees don’t always know how to fit it into their workflows in a way that benefits them. When that happens, many employees will just ignore it, even if it’s a business process management (BPM) software suite that, ironically, would help them to keep their workflow efficient. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to encourage your employees to use the new software. Keep these tips in mind, and hopefully your transition to the new solution should be relatively painless.

Prep Your Employees Ahead of Time

Rather than dropping the new technology on your employees, give them a heads up as soon as possible that you are looking at new solutions. Explain the benefits of switching to the new system, and tell them how it matches up with both the company’s business objectives and their own individual goals. Invite feedback from those the new solution will most directly impact. This will help to identify—or even prevent—problems early on, as well as give those team members a personal stake in the transition.

Recruit Advocates from Within Your Workforce

When you implement the new technology, start with a few people from all different levels of the company, then spread from there. These early users can then coach others on how to use the tool. It will also provide you with a group of people within the company providing positive feedback to other employees. As the implementation spreads to the rest of the company, the positive feedback will encourage other workers to be more receptive to the change.

Provide Adequate Training

If you want your employees to use a new software tool to boost performance, make sure they know how to do so. Make the training presentations engaging to boost effectiveness. A dry presentation where the instructor merely reads instructions from a book or slide deck will do very little other than waste everyone’s time. Feel free to add humor or even bring in specialists to organize a training event. There are many companies in today’s market that offer these types of services. From sales negotiation training to IT training, a simple Google search will quickly point you in the right direction.

When you are planning your training sessions, remember that each employee learns differently. Tailor your training sessions to match a range of learning styles. Documents, live training, and video presentations are just a few methods you could include. Some employees may require some additional one-on-one training. Encourage workers to help each other wherever possible, and be willing to step in to provide additional instruction.

Choose the Right Tools

Make sure that the solution you are implementing will actually benefit your employees. No matter how strongly you push a new tool, if it doesn’t get the job done, then your employees won’t use it. Do your research thoroughly and find the best tool for the job. If you want high engagement, then make sure the interface is intuitive and user-friendly. Recruit team members to evaluate your different options and provide feedback.

Demonstrate Results

Don’t just tell employees that the new tool will help them do their jobs—show them. Collect success stories from your early adopters. Demonstrate exactly what sorts of benefits the new tool will bring to your employees. Will it increase their productivity? Will it shorten the time it takes to accomplish their work? Collect evidence of the improvements it will bring, then share that evidence with your employees.

If you are spending the time, effort, and money to adopt a new solution, then it’s important that your workforce uses it. By making it personal and showing them exactly how they can benefit, you can increase the likelihood that your employees will integrate the new tool into their work.

