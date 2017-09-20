Last Chance To Register For The Data Event Of The Year: StrataData NYC 25-28 Sep 2017

September 20, 2017 By

The yearly Strata Data conference (formerly known as Hadoop World) will be 25-28 Sep 2017. This is the place to be to network with peers, learn lessons from others in the field, and track the status of the greatest technological solutions in the Big Data field.

Topics include: AI, Big data & the Cloud, Data engineering, Data-driven business, Data science, Enterprise adoption, Hadoop, Machine Learning, Real-time apps, Security, Sensors & IoT, Spark & beyond, Stream processing, Visualization & UX.

New programs: Strata Business Summit covers business strategy, case studies, and executive briefings on key topics such as: AI, predictive analytics, security, and cloud strategy. For finance executives, Findata Day is a deep dive into the disruption in finance—and how to turn algorithms into advantage.

Register Today for O'Reilly Strata Data New York, 2017. Save 20% with code: AFF20

This is absolutely the place to be to learn about how to secure all Things Cyber.

Connect Here

Bob Gourley

Partner at Cognitio Corp
Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com andThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley
Connect Here

Latest posts by Bob Gourley (see all)

Filed Under: Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, CTO, Cyber Security, News
About Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com and ThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley

Leave a Reply