How to Prepare Tech Leaders in Your Company

A survey by the United States Department of Labor unveiled that in America, an average individual born in the late 50s or early 60s had to hunt for a job virtually 18 times till they attained the age of 48. This only signals that the search of employment is obligatory. With many job applicants today, it is imperative that CTO’s undergo programs like Influence Training in the recruitment process.

Additionally, recruiters ought to undergo robust negotiation training. Negotiation skills enable a recruiter to achieve a "win-win situation." In his book, "The Power of Nice," negotiation expert, Ron Shapiro, outlines the principles of strategic negotiations.

To achieve the intended outcome, you need to have a few important tips that you need to have at the edge of your mind while conducting a job interview.

Before Starting the Interview

Understand the Objective: Be clear about the objective of the screening process to achieve. The questions you pose must command a particular answer. If your major motivation is to find out the professional skills they possess, then the probe must dish out the desired answers. Allocate the Appointed Time: Define the duration that each interview session usurps. It makes little logic to the next candidate sitting in the reception waiting for hours as you interview a single applicant. It jeopardizes the company's reputation. Maintain Privacy: It is ill-advised to conduct an interview in a highly frequented setting. Such an environment falls short of the capacity to maintain confidentiality, which contemporary and tech-savvy candidates of today are looking for.

Having mentioned the pre-work involved in the preparation process, one is left wondering, "What then does the actual interview entail?" Discussed below are four simple tips for a successful screening session.

Go Slow and personal: The best starting point is to focus on obtaining information about the personal life, instead of bombarding the candidate with questions related to the subject. Shayleen Stuto, the Talent Coordinator at TechnologyAdvice, advises, "Instead of having a surface-level interaction, utilize the interview time to understand the applicant's personality."

In his blog, Reuben Yonata features some expert reviews, and Sharlyn Lauby, the president of ITM Group Inc., says, "To have a comfortable interaction with the candidate, interviewers need to make the applicant feel comfortable."

Ask the unknown: Unlike an investigator's approach to an interview, it rewards to seek answers about the aspects which you do not know. Legal experts loathe surprises. However, to find the right candidate, enquire on the unknown. Coax, do not thud: As an interviewer, develop the knack of a soft, coaxing approach when trying to unveil the unknown fact from the candidate. Using a pang of persuasion in your quest for answers is very effective. Sporadically, some candidates are left wondering, "How did I reveal that truth?" Be Slow to Ask Advanced Questions: It is fundamental to enlighten the applicant on the topics that you will cover in the course of the interview. Additionally, ask the interviewee about the subjects they wish discussed. Asking queries in advanced creates the illusion of a scripted exercise.

The conclusion of an interview should be given high priority. To the uninitiated recruiting manager, closing an interview may present a challenge. For a better conclusion in your next interview, consider the following points.

Allow the candidate to ask questions: An interview is a mutual interaction. Hence, after the interview, ask the candidate whether he or she has any uncertainties. Also, request the candidate to comment, in which case you should seek a revelation on some personal characteristics that can aid the growth of the company. Let the candidate know what ensues next: After all is said and done, explain to the candidate on the time they should be expectant of a response from your company, and if there are any other follow-up matters to be addressed. End the interview in a formal, but sincere tone: Offer the candidate a vote of thanks for turning up. Further, emphasize on your commitment to contact them soon for feedback. If possible, shake hands with the job applicant. It cues for their departure.

The recruitment process takes up a lot of company resources. Thus, ensure that the interview does not fail to meet its goal by adhering to the tips discussed above. Finding the best occupant for a vacant position will be an easy and informed enterprise.

