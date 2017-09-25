Raise Your Cyber Defenses By Attending The O’Reilly Security Conference NY Oct 29-30 2017

By

The O'Reilly Security Conference brings together in-the-trenches security practitioners from organizations of every size, across a wide breadth of industries to share actionable insight in a supportive, hype-free environment. It covers interesting successes (and failures), provocative ideas, practical how-tos, proven best practices, and effective new approaches that can benefit all defenders.

This gathering brings together some of the greatest, most successful cybersecurity professionals in one place to share lessons learned and best practices. Come network with peers and optimize your defenses.

For more and to register see: Register Today for O'Reilly Security Conference in New York, NY, 2017.

