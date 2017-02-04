Record-Breaking Launch of 88 Satellites by Planet: Is there any doubt in your mind that your world is changing?

By

Planet is designing, building and launching satellites faster than any company or government in history. They use commodity consumer electronics to build highly capable satellites at drastically lower costs. With the most advanced satellites launching into orbit every 3-4 months, their capabilities are on the cutting edge and always advancing.

Their Dove satellites act like a line scanner for the planet, creating a unique data stream that will help solve some of humanity's greatest challenges and will no doubt trigger industry-changing opportunities. The Doves already make up the largest constellation of Earth-imaging satellites.

Planet just made the following announcement on their blog:

Planet is pleased to announce that in February we are launching 88 satellites—the largest fleet of satellites launched in history. The Dove satellites (collectively known as “Flock 3p”) will ride aboard a PSLV rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. They’re heading to a morning crossing time, Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO) at an approximate altitude of 500 km. The launch date is currently set for February 14, Valentine’s day. This is the fifteenth time Planet is launching Dove satellites; and it will be our biggest launch to date. Combined with the 12 satellites of Flock 2p operating in a similar orbit, this launch will enable Planet’s 100 satellite “line scanner” constellation of Doves. With our RapidEye satellites and Doves operating in other orbits, Planet will be imaging the entire Earth daily.

So, as if you didn't already know your world is changing. Now just imagine what is coming next.

