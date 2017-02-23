Register With 20% Discount Code for San Jose Strata Hadoop World

By

The Feb 17-20 Strata Hadoop World in San Jose has an incredible line up of speakers and hot topics. Attending is a great way to track the latest in the community, learn (and share) lessons learned and find the most capable technologies ready for enterprise use.

This is the place to dive deep into the latest on Big Data, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and the massive cybersecurity issues in all those topics.

Here is more on the event:

Strata + Hadoop World is where cutting-edge science and new business fundamentals intersect—and merge. It's a deep dive into emerging techniques and technologies. You'll dissect case studies, develop new skills through in-depth tutorials, share emerging best practices in data science, and imagine the future.

O’Reilly and Cloudera have recently partnered to bring Hadoop World to all Strata Conferences worldwide. Doug Cutting, Cloudera's Chief Architect and founder of Apache Hadoop, joins Roger Magoulas and Alistair Croll as chairs of Strata + Hadoop World to help shape the content.

Speakers have a laser-sharp focus on the data issues shaping all aspects of business, including verticals such as finance, media, retail and transportation, and government.

The data industry is growing fast, and Strata + Hadoop World has grown right along with it. We've added new sessions and tracks to reflect challenges that have emerged in the data field—including security, ubiquitous computing, collaboration, reproducibility, new interfaces, emerging architecture, building data teams, machine data—and much more.

Strata + Hadoop World is now the largest conference of its kind in the world, yet it’s kept the informal, collegial spirit that makes it one of the best places to connect and collaborate.

Why You Should Attend

Strata + Hadoop World is where big data's most influential business decision makers, strategists, architects, developers, and analysts gather to shape the future of their businesses and technologies. If you want to tap into the opportunity that big data presents, you want to be there.

Be among the first to understand how you can leverage the promise of this huge change, and survive the resulting disruption

Find new ways to leverage your data assets across industries and disciplines

Learn how to take big data from science project to real business application

Discover training, hiring, and career opportunities for data professionals

Meet-face-to face with other innovators and thought leaders

Experience Strata + Hadoop World

You'll get three full days of inspiring keynotes, intensely practical and information-rich sessions, and plenty of fun networking events.

Nearly 200 sessions that explore the latest advances, case studies, and best practices

Networking opportunities with thousands of other business leaders, data professionals, designers, and developers

A vibrant "hallway track" for attendees, speakers, journalists, and vendors to debate and discuss important issues

Fun evening events, receptions, and more, giving you more face time with attendees and speakers

Who You'll Meet

Strata + Hadoop World attracts the best minds in data: developers, data scientists, data analysts, and other data professionals, including:

VPs or directors of marketing, analytics, or data warehousing

CIOs, CTOs, enterprise architects

Business analysts and decision makers

Data scientists

Data engineers

Developers and database professionals

Product managers

Designers

Researchers and academics

Data-driven designers, journalists, and anthropologists

VCs and investors

Innovators and Entrepreneurs

