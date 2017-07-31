Register Now For Data Event Of The Year: Strata Data New York 25-28 Sep 2017

By

The yearly Strata Data conference (formerly known as Hadoop World) will be 25-28 Sep 2017. This is the place to be to network with peers, learn lessons from others in the field, and track the status of the greatest technological solutions in the Big Data field.

Topics include: AI, Big data & the Cloud, Data engineering, Data-driven business, Data science, Enterprise adoption, Hadoop, Machine Learning, Real-time apps, Security, Sensors & IoT, Spark & beyond, Stream processing, Visualization & UX

New programs: Strata Business Summit covers business strategy, case studies, and executive briefings on key topics such as: AI, predictive analytics, security, and cloud strategy. For finance executives, Findata Day is a deep dive into the disruption in finance—and how to turn algorithms into advantage.

