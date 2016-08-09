Registration Open For The 4 Oct 2016 Synergy Forum: CTOvision readers can save 10%

By

The Second Annual Synergy Forum will be held 4 October 2016 at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel. Cognitio organizes this event with a focus on helping decision-makers share lessons learned and best practices. With this post we are asking that you block the day to join us there. Government attendees can register free. Industry attendees can register for a discounted price till 4 September (CTOvision readers can take an additional 10% off using the code below).

Building on the success of the inaugural Synergy Forum, this full-day conference brings together industry and government practitioners and executives to discuss technology trends, innovation and their impacts on cybersecurity, in the context of enhancing enterprise and mission outcomes. The event will examine topics ranging from investing in innovation to adopting the technology and process required to overcome legacy issues that inhibit progress.

Attracting more than 500 policy-makers, engineers, architects, program managers and innovators in the federal government and global technology ecosystem, Synergy Forum 2016 is multi-disciplinary, examining the emerging fusion of physical and digital worlds, including:

growing connections between cyber and physical domains

future direction of the Internet of Things (IoT)

technology evaluation for the enterprise decision-maker

how to modernize with optimal return on investment

game-changing technologies to enhance mission impact across multiple sectors (i.e., transportation, healthcare, energy, financial services).

Some of the event speakers include: Teresa Smetzer, head of digital futures at CIA; General Bender, CIO of the AirForce; Marc Sachs, CISO North American Electric Reliability Corporation; Dev Shenoy, Chief Engineer, DoE; David Bray, CIO of the FCC; Dennis Gilbert, CISO of Exelon Energy; Larry Larson, CISO of Apple Federal Credit Union; Susan Lawrence, former CIO of the Army; Aaron Staryak, Associate Director of Security Intelligence for K&L Gates (formerly with 1st Information Operations Command; and Jack Wilmer, Director of Infrastructure Development at DISA.

Register at this link. Government attendees register for free. Industry attendees can take an additional 10% off by use of the discount code cto10. Discount rates expire on September 4, register today!

The Synergy Forum

October 4, 2016

7:30am - 7:30pm

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 9th Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

