Registration for the O’Reilly Strata Data Conference in New York 2017

June 25, 2017 By

Strata Data Conference | September 25–28, 2017| New York, NY

Cutting-edge science and new business fundamentals intersect and merge at Strata Data Conference. It's a deep-immersion event where data scientists, analysts, and executives get up to speed on emerging techniques and technologies by dissecting case studies, developing new skills, and sharing emerging best practices.

Strata Data Conference is where cutting-edge science and new business fundamentals intersect—and merge. It's a deep dive into emerging techniques and technologies. You'll dissect case studies, develop new skills through in-depth tutorials, share emerging best practices in data science, and imagine the future.

Register Today for O'Reilly Strata Data New York, 2017. Save 20% with code: AFF20


Don't Miss Out - Register Today
Connect Here

Bob Gourley

Partner at Cognitio Corp
Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com andThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley
Connect Here

Latest posts by Bob Gourley (see all)

Filed Under: Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, CTO, Cyber Threats, Events, Internet of Things, News
About Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com and ThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley

Leave a Reply