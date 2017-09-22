RFUN: The Recorded Future Annual Threat Intelligence Conference Oct 4-5 2017

By

The 6th Annual Recorded Future Threat Intelligence Conference will be held 4-5 Oct at the Newseum in Washington DC.

This event should be of interest to any threat intelligence professional, specially those in the disciplines of cyber threat intelligence and business risk.

From their info site:

Recorded Future customers, partners, and threat intelligence experts will congregate for two days of education, networking, and fun at the sixth annual Recorded Future User Network (RFUN) Conference. Attendees will gain valuable insight into threat intelligence best practices by hearing from industry luminaries, peers, and Recorded Future experts. To deliver the most relevant information, RFUN will feature a wide breadth of threat intelligence sessions ranging from strategy to hands-on use of the Recorded Future product.

The agenda includes a wide range of world class experts, including many people I have looked up to for years that I can't wait to meet. They include:

The Grugq , Highly regarded information security professional who has an incredible reputation in digital forensics, binary reverse engineering, rootkits, VOIP, and telecom.

, Highly regarded information security professional who has an incredible reputation in digital forensics, binary reverse engineering, rootkits, VOIP, and telecom. Myke Cole , cyber threat analyst with a major metropolitan police department

, cyber threat analyst with a major metropolitan police department Teresa Shea , EVP and director of cyber reboot at In-Q-Tel, former director of signals intelligence at NSA

, EVP and director of cyber reboot at In-Q-Tel, former director of signals intelligence at NSA Priscilla Moriuchi , Experienced threat analyst/manager

, Experienced threat analyst/manager Robert M. Lee , CEO and founder of Dragos

, CEO and founder of Dragos Chris Poulin , Principle in BAH's Strategic Innovations Group, leading IoT strategy

, Principle in BAH's Strategic Innovations Group, leading IoT strategy Brian Scavotto , Manager, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Fannie Mae

, Manager, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Fannie Mae Errol Weiss , SVP of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Bank of America

, SVP of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Bank of America Henry Canivel , Security Operations Engineer at Splunk

, Security Operations Engineer at Splunk Roberto Sanchez , Vice President of Intelligence at GroupSense

, Vice President of Intelligence at GroupSense Mario Vuksan , CEO and Founder at ReversingLabs

, CEO and Founder at ReversingLabs Ismael Valenzuela , Principal Engineer, Threat Hunting at McAfee

, Principal Engineer, Threat Hunting at McAfee Rob Kraus , Senior Director, Global Threat Intelligence at NTT Security

, Senior Director, Global Threat Intelligence at NTT Security Marc Spitler , Senior Manager, Security Research at Verizon

, Senior Manager, Security Research at Verizon Christopher Mascaro , Vice President of Threat Intelligence at First Data

, Vice President of Threat Intelligence at First Data David Brown , Intelligence Analyst, Security Threat Intelligence at BT

, Intelligence Analyst, Security Threat Intelligence at BT Joe Coleman , Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst at PepsiCo

, Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst at PepsiCo Zakary Baumann , Information Security Analyst at TIAA

, Information Security Analyst at TIAA Bryan Campbell , Senior Security Researcher at Fujitsu

, Senior Security Researcher at Fujitsu Jason Wonn , Threat Intelligence Analyst, Global Emancipation Network

, Threat Intelligence Analyst, Global Emancipation Network Christopher Ahlberg , CEO and Co-Founder at Recorded Future

, CEO and Co-Founder at Recorded Future Staffan Truvé , CTO and Co-Founder at Recorded Future

, CTO and Co-Founder at Recorded Future Matt Kodama , Vice President of Product at Recorded Future

, Vice President of Product at Recorded Future Levi Gundert , Vice President of Intelligence at Recorded Future

, Vice President of Intelligence at Recorded Future Andrei Barysevich , Director of Advanced Collection at Recorded Future

, Director of Advanced Collection at Recorded Future Allan Liska , Solutions Architect at Recorded Future

, Solutions Architect at Recorded Future Glenn Wong , Director of Product Management at Recorded Future

, Director of Product Management at Recorded Future Storm Swendsboe, Threat Analyst at Recorded Future

For more information and to register see: RFUN2017

And for insights into last year's event see:

