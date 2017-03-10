Security Innovation Network Gathering Innovators and Enterprise Leaders at 28-29 March 2017 ITSEF

By

Hosted at the Computer History Museum, Mountain View, CA, this event gathers over 300+ leading private equity investors, corporates, venture-back tech companies and emerging growth businesses.

The cyber innovation ecosystem is broadening. CISOs and government groups alike recognize the current imperatives to devote resources and partner with cybersecurity companies. Additionally, the rise of venture capitalists and corporations stepping up to support cybersecurity technologies is allowing for increased development and growth within this space.

SINET ITSEF serves as the premier industry gathering for 375+ global CISOs, cybersecurity innovators, VCs, corporates, and government officials to share best practices and knowledge transfer around the most pressing issues facing the cybersecurity industry.

CTO Vision Reader Discount: Register here http://www.cvent.com/d/kvqtsk /4W and select Regular Rate - $795. Once on the last page (payment page) you can use discount code CTOITSEF to save 20% off the regular rate.

