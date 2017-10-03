SINET 16 Innovator Winners: Every year this list highlights firms every enterprise tech professional should track

By

The Security Innovation Network (SINET) is on a mission. This group coordinates and collaborates among many stakeholders in the business community, government and the world of tech innovation to move the state of cybersecurity forward. SINET knows that effective cybersecurity is required to facilitate economic growth, protect critical infrastructure and maintain political stability. Under the constant and consistent leadership of Robert and Heather Rodriquez, SINET has created an environment where all stakeholders can come together to move together into the future.

The premier event coordinated by SINET is the yearly SINET Showcase at the National Press Club in Washington DC. This year's will be 8 and 9 Nov.

This event caps off a process where 100's of the world's most promising cybersecurity technologies are reviewed and evaluated and ranked by teams of volunteer judges from the security community (I'm one). The process results in a selection of 16 top security innovators deserving attention and a spot on the agenda of the showcase.

The 2017 SINET-16 Innovation Winners are:

Congrats to all!

