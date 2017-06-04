SINET Innovation Summit 20 June 2017 in NYC

By

We have previously written about the Security Innovation Network (SINET), a collective of mission-focused experts led by the highly regarded and widely respected connector Robert Rodriguez. Any SINET event is worth engaging with, they always deliver value for participants.

The next major event is just days away. The SINET Innovation Summit will be held 20 June 2017 in NYC.

I'll be there helping to lead a dialog on the future of mobility for the enterprise. All indications are this megatrend is just getting started and innovation will only accelerate. This is not just innovation because of devices that grow in capability, but also innovation because of incredible advances in bandwidth coming to mobile users. Consider, for example, the new 5G standards for mobile communications networks. These standards will deliver speeds up to 15 times faster than today's fastest mobile devices.

I look forward to that discussion and believe it is an important one but have to admit there are fare more valuable discussions planned at the event. Attendees will hear from some of the greatest cyber defenders in industry, as well as some of the most senior executive leaders from the business world. This event promises to deliver.

I'll be there hanging on every word and will ensure this content reflects in future posts here at CTOvision and at the daily ThreatBrief (make sure you are on distro for both by signing up for our newsletters). But to get the most value of the event please check your schedule and sign up yourself, would be GREAT to see you there.

For more on the event see The SINET Innovation Summit.

