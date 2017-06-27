How Your Small Business Can Begin To Use Big Data

By

While big data can seem like an intimidating term when you are running a small business, it can be a very useful tool to drive your business’s success. Big data, as a term, encompasses many sources of information, some of which you may already use. Big data has many benefits to offer you, from a better knowledge about your customers to better targeting for your marketing strategies. Finally, there are several useful tips and ideas, such as using web based training, that allow you to get the most out of your big data solutions.

What Is Big Data

The term big data refers to the large amount of information that exists in the modern world that allows you to learn more about your customers’ habits and preferences. Big data solutions are programs that can be used to make sense of that large amount of data and provide insight into your current and potential customer base. Some of these solutions you may be using already, such as Google Analytics for your website, or some form of social media analysis.

Other big data solutions allow you access to large databases, such as credit card transaction data or third-party surveys. You may also be using tools that are ready for big data integration. Many of the currently available big data tools can seamlessly integrate with your customer relationship management software, allowing you to add public or proprietary data to your own databases for an even clearer insight into your customers’ demographics and segmentation patterns. In short, big data is any information about your customers that can be collected in bulk and analyzed to give you a better picture of who your customers are and how you can entice them to purchase your products.

Benefits of Big Data

Knowledge is power, and big data gives you the knowledge you need to make your business a success. Knowing more about your customers can help you focus your sales and advertising efforts. If you find that you are getting most of your web visitors from a certain geographical area, for example, you can then target physical advertising more effectively.

Having up-to-date knowledge on the social media trends in your industry allows you to more effectively market your products. Historical trend data also allows you to see into the future. For instance, if a certain product spikes in search volume in the fall, you can prepare your web and physical marketing material ahead of time to take advantage of the interest.

Big data analysis can also give you information regarding how well your competitors are doing. It can be as simple as comparing Facebook check-ins or Twitter mentions and as complicated as mining quality survey feedback.

Big data can also help simplify many of the processes small businesses regularly go through. For example, an analysis of the sales data can help streamline inventory management, while productivity data can help you identify your best employees. These things can be done without use of big data, but big data solutions can do that kind of work much faster and with greater precision, allowing you to spend more time growing your business.

Getting the Most out of Big Data

Using big data is not just for large corporations, and they often face the same hurdles getting started with big data as small businesses. There are several different key factors in making the transition easy. One is to focus on what you want to learn rather than the kind of data you want to collect, then find the solution that provides that kind of information. This allows you to start out small and then build your big data strategy over time. Another is to develop your capabilities with the tools you already use.

Many big data solution providers offer web based training at low cost. This can help you get the most mileage out of the tools you already use. It can also help you discover the areas where you need more information and therefore develop a better idea of the kind of big data solutions that your business needs.

Conclusion

There are a lot of different things you can do with big data, and a lot of different ways to do it. Finding the way that works best for you and your small business is the challenge, but the rewards can be immense.

