Solarflare’s Application Nanosecond TCP Send

By

Certain classes of network application fall into the category of high-performance request-response applications. These applications require either very low latency (<< 1μs) between receipt of request and transmission of response, the ability to handle a very large number of such transactions (>>100ktps), or both.

FPGAs can accelerate such applications by speeding up the algorithmic processing and eliminating the cost of moving messages between the network interface and host processor. However, if the response has to be provided as part of a TCP stream, handling the TCP stack on the FPGA becomes a significant overhead in FPGA resource and adds to test and verification workload.

Solarflare's patented ANTS feature combines the ApplicationOnloadTM Engine (AOE) product with the OpenOnload (or EnterpriseOnload) Delegated Send feature. The greater part of the complexity of TCP processing may now be handled in a non-time critical way in software on the host CPU, while requiring the FPGA to implement little more than a simple filter and packet buffer in RTL. The complete system remains fully RFC compliant.

This white paper describes one possible system setup which leverages this feature and explains its implementation.

Download “Solarflare Application Nanosecond TCP Send White Paper” Solarflare_Application_Nanosecond_TCP_Send_Paper.pdf – Downloaded 12 times – 263 KB

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

