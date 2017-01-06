Strata + Hadoop World is March 13–16, 2017 in San Jose, CA

By

Strata + Hadoop World 2017 (happening March 13–16 in San Jose) has its strongest program ever.

You'll find Business Case Studies and Data-driven Business Management. Sessions on essential topics like Data Science & Advanced Analytics, Enterprise Adoption, Real-time Applications, Spark (& Beyond), and Stream Processing & Analytics—nearly 180 sessions to choose from.

You'll hear from over 200 of the leading minds in business and technology—like Anima Anandkumar, Jure Leskovec, Jay Kreps, Desiree Matel-Anderson, William Schmarzo, and Alice Zheng—sharing insights about what worked (and what didn't) at companies like Google, Netflix, Uber, Pinterest, Comcast, Microsoft, Cigna, Amazon Web Services, and Transamerica.

