Organizations today are increasingly adopting Internet of Things (IoT) devices lacking sufficient security protocols which creates unique insider risks that IT teams must address. These organizations were already facing enduring risks from malicious and non-malicious insiders and the intersection with IoT devices further complicates the attack surface that IT teams must defend.
Cognitio has helped clients across multiple sectors of the economy mitigate risk in the age of IoT. One of the best practices we encourage is scenario-based planning as an aid in fortifying defenses. With this end in mind, Cognitio presents three IoT device threat scenarios in our new White Paper on Mitigating IoT Device and Insider Risks. The paper also provides insights and recommended actions you can take right now to strategically enhance your defenses in the age of IoT.
Crystal Lister
Crystal is a former all-source cyber threat and counterintelligence officer at the CIA where she drove analysis on how cyber threats blended with geopolitical events impact the foundation and future of national security. She is now Director, Cyber Risk Analytics at Cognitio applying her expertise with well-resourced, advanced persistent threat actors to improve technical efforts for commercial and federal organizations to mitigate digital risk. Before moving to D.C. from Oklahoma, Crystal studied Finance and International Business at the University of Oklahoma and Computer Science at the University of Tulsa. In her free time, Crystal supports women pursuing STEM degrees, trains in ballet and modern dance, and trains her two German Shepherds in therapy work. Find her on Twitter @crystal4lister
Latest posts by Crystal Lister (see all)
- Tips for Mitigating IoT Device and Insider Risk - May 25, 2017
- Digital Risk of Data Increases When Employees Leave - March 29, 2017
- Ransomware Exponentially Increasing as IoT Provides Physical Targeting Opportunities - February 22, 2017
Leave a Reply