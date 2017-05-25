Tips for Mitigating IoT Device and Insider Risk

By

Organizations today are increasingly adopting Internet of Things (IoT) devices lacking sufficient security protocols which creates unique insider risks that IT teams must address. These organizations were already facing enduring risks from malicious and non-malicious insiders and the intersection with IoT devices further complicates the attack surface that IT teams must defend.

Cognitio has helped clients across multiple sectors of the economy mitigate risk in the age of IoT. One of the best practices we encourage is scenario-based planning as an aid in fortifying defenses. With this end in mind, Cognitio presents three IoT device threat scenarios in our new White Paper on Mitigating IoT Device and Insider Risks. The paper also provides insights and recommended actions you can take right now to strategically enhance your defenses in the age of IoT.

