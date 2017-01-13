Travelers are Finding Ways to Save Money with Big Data

By

We’d all love to see the world. It’s on our bucket list to travel more, and we always brag to friends and families about the day where we’ll get to pack a suitcase and take off to explore the globe. But let’s face it. Who really has the cash? With bills, holidays, and general day-to-day expenses, any pocket money we have certainly isn’t enough to book an plane to the Bahamas for a week. At least – not without big data it isn’t.

The tool businesses have been taking advantage of is one travelers are discovering how to harness, and the results are enough to make traveling the world an easy and obtainable reality. By cutting costs on flights, hotels, and rentals, going on a trip isn’t a massive expense any longer. In fact, it can become the new normal. How are travelers using big data to save money?

1.They Can Have a Travel Agent – for Free

Well, not quite a travel agent; what big data gives travelers is even better. While a single travel agent would rely on their own knowledge, connections, and reach to offer you the best deal, big data has the resources and outreach of hundreds and hundreds of travel agents with more direct connection to the airlines, hotels, and car rentals themselves. Big data can gather the availability, price differences, and best buying times of countless options, do up the math to tier down your choices based on ease or price, and deliver it all to you within seconds – and entirely for free. Without the cost of a travel agent, that’s more money for your hotel.

2.They Are Avoiding Sub-Par Choices They Have to Replace Later

Who has ever arrived at their hotel, only to find an amenity you desperately need is missing? You forgot to include that in your search, and now you’re without the breakfast, extra outlets, or 24-hour customer service you need. This forces you to make additional expenses upgrading rooms, changing your ticket, or having to retrieve these extras out-of-pocket. Big data along with hybrid cloud computing compiles a comprehensive profile of your habits, needs, and predicted wants based off your online purchases and search history. With this information, it can suggest options that fulfill all your needs – even the ones you’ve forgotten. This saves you the last-minute need to change your flight when you realize you can’t handle layovers or need a car that’s wheelchair friendly.

3.They’re Learning the Cheapest Times to Book

There are plenty of wives’ tales and ‘insider tips’ on the best time to book – but how much truth they hold is yet to be seen. Big data is shedding light on where superstition and fact separate, by allowing travelers to choose a single month and then view which days they can book for the lowest prices. If you need to be somewhere for the holidays, you can see whether showing up a week early or three days on the dot is more cost-effective, and put your saved money towards your next trip.

4.They’re Letting Airlines, Rentals, and Hotels Cater to Them

The companies themselves are there to make money – and they want that as much as you want a great deal. Wouldn’t it be lovely if an airline or hotel knew exactly what you were low-key interested in, and offered you exceptional discounts just to encourage you to buy? They’d get a sale, and you’d get a luxury at a lower price. Big data has made it a reality. By gathering data on different flights you’ve been considering and different cities you’ve been recorded searching, big data is handing these insights over to companies so they can email you directly with flash sales, special deals, or even personalized discounts to egg you from low-key to high-key interested.

Traveling is spendy, and it only gets worse the farther you go. But with the insights of big data’s countless resources, you could save enough bucks off your ticket to make it a regular luxury. Data analytics has turned the internet into a pool of potential – and now you can use it to open up the world as well.

