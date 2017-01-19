Update On The Megatrend of Artificial Intelligence

By

There are seven key megatrends driving the future of enterprise IT. You can remember them all with the helpful mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

In this post we dive deeper into Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence is the discipline of thinking machines. The field is growing dramatically with the proliferation of high powered computers into homes and businesses and especially with the growing power of smartphones and other mobile devices. Artificial intelligence software is assisting people in most every discipline. The many functions of AI are considered by many to be threatening many human jobs across multiple industries, but others consider it a great producer of jobs since it will help create entirely new industries and free more humans to innovate and create.

A snapshot of the trend right now indicates:

With business models returning profit now, all indications are AI will continue to improve.

AI and Machine Learning and Cognitive Computing are being coupled with incredibly low cost cloud computing

No accepted protocol for security in AI. This is a huge negative.

Creators use a “generate and test” approach to creating functionality.

AI seems easier to deceive than current computer software.

Open questions decision-makers should track include:

Will job displacement be a crisis?

Will companies use AI for good?

Will there ever be a widely-accepted security framework for AI?

Can behavioral analytics enhance security?

Books we appreciated for context around Artificial Intelligence include:

