Update On The Megatrend of Bigdata

There are seven key megatrends driving the future of enterprise IT. You can remember them all with the helpful mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

In this post we dive deeper into the trend of Big Data.

For years now people and our sensors and our computers have been generating more information than we can analyze. Breakthrough methodologies and new scalable data approaches based around Hadoop hold great promise to helping us make sense over increasingly large data sets. Sensemaking is key to success in most all other technology advancements. The ethical considerations around privacy and security over data will only grow.

A snapshot of the trend right now indicates:

Estimates of 1 Trillion sensors by 2020

How ethical considerations are resolved will depend on culture, politics, other factors.

Open questions decision-makers should track include:

Can there be widely accepted ethical frameworks for data and its use?

Who will individual citizens trust to analyze their personal, home, auto data?

Can behavioral analytics enhance service and security?

Books we appreciated for context around Big Data include:

The way most enterprise technologists see these Big Data megatrend up close and personal is through the offerings of the companies providing big data solutions. For our reviews of the most disruptive technologies in the big data space see our Big Data Companies list.

For deeper considerations of the impact of Big Data on enterprise IT it is important to track all seven MegaTrends and consider them together. Dive deeper into all the trends and examine their impact on your organization via a CTOvision Pro membership, available for enterprises and individuals.

You can launch your examination of the MegaTrends through the categories menu at CTOvision, or directly via these links: Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

