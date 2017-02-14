Update On The Megatrend of the Internet of Things

By

There are seven key megatrends driving the future of enterprise IT. You can remember them all with the helpful mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

In this post we dive deeper into the Internet of Things.

Today's Internet connects people, governments, academia and business. The already emerging Internet of Things goes far beyond that. Largely enabled by embedded computing devices and ubiquitous communications, the Internet of Things reaches to vehicles, homes, towns and cities, commerce, manufacturing and every aspect of industry.

A snapshot of the trend right now indicates:

Use cases are expected to include enhancements to education, training, safety, security, healthcare, transportation and optimized manufacturing.

Open questions decision-makers should track include:

Do you believe this will be any more secure than our current systems?

How can we optimize distributed processors when they are idle?

What transmission protocols will rule?

What will normal be? What is role of behavioral analytics?

