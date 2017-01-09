Updating CTOvision Assessments on Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things and Cybersecurity

By

One of the enjoyable things about estimating the future is there is always a new consideration. It is a dynamic task that is never done. This is especially true in analyzing the future of enterprise technology, where things are moving incredibly fast. We try to find balance in tracking the future of technology by focusing on the metatrends, those very powerful forces that sweep over us all (whether we want them to or not). Megatrends do not change fast, and the predictions we make there can be made with a degree of certainty supportive of most strategic planning efforts. They might lack precision in timing and can be at times very broad predictions, but are helpful nonetheless.

The megatrends we track can be remembered with the helpful mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

We are releasing a report on each of these trends every Tuesday morning for the next seven weeks. To get immediate notice of release be sure we have your email address on our daily report distribution. You can confirm that on our Newsletter Subscriptions page.

