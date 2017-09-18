Want to Learn Big Data? These Courses Can Help

By

One of the best things about the explosion of different kinds of technology across the world, is the fact that many tech-related courses can be easily accessed.

Whether you are looking to build your knowledge about big data or build a skill that could help you in your job, there are lots of ways to learn about this subject. These courses may not replace a college degree or certificate, but they could be a great way to get you started and some even offer professional certification programs.

Udemy

Udemy is a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC for short) website with an array of different course options. They offer not only technology and data related courses, but also a variety of courses on many different subjects. Though many of their courses are priced at $100-200 dollars, they often have sales on courses or discount codes you can use to get those same courses for about 10-30 dollars per course.

They have a wide variety of courses on big data, each of which also has ratings provided by past students, so you can find which course best matches your learning needs.

Coursera

The best thing about Coursera is that many of their courses can be audited for free. They also offer the option to purchase a certificate to show that you have completed their course, which usually costs around $60. Unlike so many new “course” websites popping up, which may lack quality courses, Coursera has the backing of many educational institutions so it is easy to have confidence in their course catalog.

They offer a 6-course specialization in big data, which is provided by the University of California, San Diego. This course is a perfect fit for beginners who want to build their knowledge base. It empowers students with practical knowledge of big data, so they can apply their new skills to the real world. You will have to have a “full access” membership to Coursera to take this specialization, but they provide a free 7-day “full access” trial, so you can easily test out these courses.

EMC

EMC’s “Data Science and Big Data Analytics” course is fairly comprehensive. It is a certification program that covers both the basics and more advanced methods of data analysis. This course promises to teach the skills needed to actively and effectively analyze big data. It is specifically built to deal with the kind of big data problems that many businesses face in the ever-changing world of data analysis.

This course is very comprehensive – it includes insight on industry best practices and uses terms that are industry standard across the board. If you have a basic understanding of big data and IT Transformation, but want to invest in building an level of expertise in that knowledge, the EMC course could be a good fit. The pricing for EMC’s course reflects the level of knowledge you will acquire, so it is a bit more expensive. The Startkit course is priced at $600, and if you wish to continue to build your skills, the advanced course is $3000. You also have the option taking a certification exam through EMC, which will provide you with proof of the knowledge you have gained. The exam costs an additional $200.

Big Data University

Big Data University offers a range of big data and data sciences courses. BDU is a part of the IMB community initiative and access to their courses and the tool sets used within their courses are free because of this. They hope to educate anyone wants to build their skills in big data, so the world is not left lacking people with those skills. BDU is great if you want a self-paced course that will provide you with some hands-on experience in big data.

Whether you are bolstering your skills to make yourself an attractive employee in a competitive job market, a company owner wanting to use big data trends to compliment your business strategies or hoping to use big data trends to effect social change, there are courses out there that can help you get a handle on big data analysis.

