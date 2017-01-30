Webinar 31 Jan: Lessons Learned For Government Enterprises From The Highest Performing Commercial Firms

Cognitio is participating in a webinar 31 Jan at 1pm Eastern, 11am Pacific, which will provide information of use to enterprise technologists from across the federal mission space. The webinar will discuss the very latest issues and trends from the rapidly moving enterprise technology space, leading to conclusions relevant to technology leaders. The presentation will also discuss approaches used to mitigate key challenges, including approaches being used in commercial enterprises with high performance requirements.

Improving the Performance and Security of Mission Applications with Enhanced Networking

(If you can't make the webinar at this time, register anyway and gain access to the recorded version).

 

Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com andThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO.
