What’s the delay when it comes to content analytics?

Organizations are dealing with ever-growing amounts of data – and to get value from that data they need to analyze it, so what is the hold up in deploying content analytics?

Practically every organization today has more content flowing through its various departments than at any time previously. This content comes in a wide variety of types, forms and formats and is a potential gold mine of insight for those that know how.

This unparalleled amount of content has led to the term ‘content analytics’. This essentially involves applying business intelligence and business analytics practices to digital content to provide meaning from the data harvested from various sources. This new found understanding can be used for competitive advantage, thus it is little surprise that it is garnering huge interest in the technology field.

With content increasingly at the heart of business you would think that organizations would be rapidly adopting content analytics. But from recent research we here at AIIM carried out, this appears not to be the case. In our just released research -

‘Using Analytics – automating processes and extracting knowledge’ – we found that just 20% of enterprises are currently using content analytics, despite more than a quarter of business executives seeing it as essential tool.

Content and its many flavors

Just a decade or so ago, enterprise content came in simple and easy to understand formats. It would normally come in a Microsoft document that took little effort to file, manage and access. Today that has all changed. Content now comes in a number of guises from text to video, audio and social media, for example. What we have is an explosion of content to analyze in many more formats. This has made content far more difficult to classify, archive and access.

Content today is being pulled in from multiple sources. With analyst firm Gartner estimating that there will be 20.8 billion connected devices by 2020, thanks to the Internet-of-Things, the picture is set to get a whole lot more complex.

According to 43% of respondents in the AIIM study, data is already being captured from

security systems (access readers, cameras, etc.) and 25% say it is being captured from facilities equipment (HVAC, lighting, etc.). Additionally, 51% of or respondents are capturing data from peripheral devices such as multi-function copiers.

Having more content doesn’t necessarily put enterprises in a better position – but it does mean they have more content to analyze.

The art of applying content analytics

Despite the slow start, enterprises are starting to see that content analytics has the potential extract business knowledge and insight, but also apply it and link it with other technologies such as BPM, to automate more of their business operations and processes.

According to 27% of the research respondents, content analytics is seen as a key tool, with 59% saying they see it as paramount within the next five years. For organisations that have already deployed their content analytics programmes, the benefits are already being seen. 61% of respondents said the intelligence derived from content analytics is proving useful in providing better insight and decision making capabilities, while 37% feel it is improving product or service quality.

Costs and expertise are the hurdles

With obvious benefits to be had it seems odd that more enterprises haven’t started on their content analytics journey. But our research suggests there are concerns about funding and having the skill set to utilize it. There are even some who still see it as extra bells and whistles, but not essential to the business.

Of those surveyed 43% see considerable investment as a deployment challenge, while 35% cite a lack of expertise needed to make it all happen. These aren’t new hurdles to overcome when it comes to new technology, but it is short sighted. Organizations should be identifying opportunities for the use of content analytics, and investing in training now, so they can reap the benefits.

Content analytics is the way forward

Content analytics will undoubtedly play a major role in most businesses. But for those that haven’t made a start they need to begin by identifying a potential business process where analytics could be used.

The next step is to assess where the process is slowing down, what data is involved, and the sources of that data. Look at who oversees the radical process review in the area, and seek endorsement for policies on analytics use. They should not forget to include IoT and social media in their content analytics’ roadmap.

It is imperative that organizations put a strategy in place to leverage captured and analyzed information across multiple departments and for multiple purposes. For example, security and access readers not only control access activity, the information gathered can be used as a preventative measure to identify potential data breaches.

If your organization is unsure of where to start when it comes to content analytics, seek professional consultancy and look to professional associations and service providers for guidance. The object is to find a content analytics tool that helps you to reach your goals.

Content analytics is an invaluable tool in unlocking business value from your content – taking time in planning and you won’t look back.

