What’s in Store for the Big Data and Security Debate

Data is becoming an increasingly important component of business models and marketing mixes. As a result of this, we are seeing the emergence of a culture of data collection that is startlingly creative and in some cases, arguably invasive. In the current data-obsessed business and tech environment, almost anything anyone does can be quantified and collected as data. This information is then used to generate valuable insights, either by the data miners or by a third party.

Take a moment and think about every facet of your life that involves a computer of any kind. This list might include any interaction you have with the internet via desktop computers, tablets or smartphones. Think of the apps you use on your smartphone. Computers are even used to process your credit cards at retail stores. All of these things are used to as touch points for data collection - and it doesn’t stop with computers. With the growing prevalence of the Internet of Things, even things like remote video monitoring systems and medical instruments can be used for data mining purposes.

As a result of these developments in data, many people are beginning to feel uncomfortable with the vast amount of personal information that is available about them. Despite the fact that most companies that deal with data are committed to caring for it with respect and responsibility, with third party data mining, it’s hard to know where your information is going. Consider a few examples of when data and security were in the crosshairs of public debate.

In 2015, a tragic terrorist attack occurred in San Bernardino Calif. The culprit of the attack, among other things, was the owner of an iphone. In an attempt to conduct a thorough investigation, the FBI ordered Apple to unlock the iphone of the shooter so that it could be used as evidence. Apple refused, citing that giving the FBI a key to access their encryption key would make it almost impossible to regulate government access to the private smartphone information. Alarmingly, Apple even suggested that with such a powerful tool, the government could even activate the camera or microphone of individual devices for surveillance purposes. This is disturbing to say the least. Ultimately, Apple CEO Tim Cook denied the court order, citing that “The government [was] asking Apple to hack [its] own users.”

This is a difficult issue. The merit to the cause of investigating a terrorist attack that took over a dozen lives on American soil is obvious. At the same time, it is critical to consider the precedent set by a major data-holding corporation handing over the key to an endless supply of personal data. If all data-holding companies did this, where would the line of privacy be drawn?

Concerns from Apple’s standoff with the FBI have been echoed as analogous data security controversies have made made headlines in recent months. Last November, police investigators in Arkansas issued a warrant requesting access to an Amazon Echo that may contain audio evidence of a murder. Similarly, last month the state of New York city enacted rules requiring Uber drivers to share customer pickup and drop off data with the city to be used for regulatory reasons. The common thread in all of these scenarios: tension between public interest/safety vs. personal privacy. Because both of the principles at stake are so fundamental to our society, I don’t expect that this dilemma will go away anytime soon.

Despite the uncomfortable discrepancy between privacy and public interest, comfort can be derived from both Apple’s commitment to protect customer data and the government’s refraining from imposing any penalties on Apple for refusing to share data. Similar things can be said of Amazon and Uber’s dedication to privacy. The fact of the matter is, as technology and data continue to pervade daily life, corporations and governments will have to learn how to protect and regulate it. The volatile nature of this industry will make that difficult. Nonetheless, as we become more familiar with the dynamic between these two interest, privacy and collective public good, we may find a way to strike a balance to some degree or another.

